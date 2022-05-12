Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö in a telephone conversation discussed defense cooperation between the countries, Ukraine's European integration and Finland's readiness to apply for NATO membership.

"I had a telephone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. Welcomed Finland's readiness to apply for NATO membership. We also discussed Ukraine's European integration and Ukrainian-Finnish defense cooperation," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

In turn, Niiniste on Twitter noted that in the conversation he confirmed Finland's strong support for Ukraine.

"I spoke with President Zelensky and reiterated Finland's firm support for Ukraine. I informed him of Finland's steps towards NATO membership and he expressed his full support for it," he wrote.