13:41 12.05.2022

Zelensky welcomes readiness of Finland to apply for NATO membership

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö in a telephone conversation discussed defense cooperation between the countries, Ukraine's European integration and Finland's readiness to apply for NATO membership.

"I had a telephone conversation with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. Welcomed Finland's readiness to apply for NATO membership. We also discussed Ukraine's European integration and Ukrainian-Finnish defense cooperation," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter page.

In turn, Niiniste on Twitter noted that in the conversation he confirmed Finland's strong support for Ukraine.

"I spoke with President Zelensky and reiterated Finland's firm support for Ukraine. I informed him of Finland's steps towards NATO membership and he expressed his full support for it," he wrote.

Tags: #finland #zelensky
Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

Zelensky: Grateful to President Biden for signing law on lend-lease on May 9

G7 meeting at leader level on May 8 primarily about guarantees of Ukraine's security - Zelensky

Some 788 cruise, ballistic missiles launched from Russia, Belarus against Ukraine since Feb 24 – AFU General Staff

War to end when Russia gives us back right to live – Zelensky at meeting with French students

Opposition Platform for Life faction officially ceases to exist in Rada - MP

Russian occupiers keep in prison ‘unfiltered’ Mariupol residents - Denisova

Gas pipeline damaged as result of enemy shelling in Kharkiv region, 17,500 households left without gas

Lithuania resides over 50,000 Ukrainians, third of them already employed – ambassador

Digital Transformation Ministry to open Diia.Business center in Warsaw for IDPs

The Washington Post to create bureau in Kyiv

Finnish president, PM speak in favor of immediate entry into NATO

EU, Japan demand from Russia to immediately stop war against Ukraine, reaffirm full support of Kyiv – statement

Enemy troops lose 300 personnel over past day - General Staff

Over past day, Ukrainian military destroy 23 invaders, four pieces of equipment, enemy ammunition depot - South Operational Command

