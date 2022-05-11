Facts

17:43 11.05.2022

Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs invited to G7 meeting in Germany – media

1 min read
Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Moldova's Nicu Popescu will attend the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers, which starts in Germany on Thursday, the Süddeutsche Zeitung said on Wednesday.

"The representative of the German Foreign Ministry said in Berlin on Wednesday that the discussions near the Baltic Sea in Schleswig-Holstein will periodically join Foreign Ministers of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and Moldovan Nicu Popescu," the newspaper said.

The publication said Germany is currently chairing the G7. At the G7 meeting, they will discuss the consequences of the situation around Ukraine, its impact on energy and food security.

Tags: #ukraine #g7
