16:47 11.05.2022

Vereschuk calls on intl community to join evacuation of severely wounded from Azovstal

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereschuk, in an interview with the French television channel BFMTV, called on the world community to join the organization of the evacuation of wounded Ukrainian servicemen from the territory of Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

Vereschuk said that about half of the defenders of Azovstal, who are still at the plant, are severely wounded and need medical care. According to her, about 1,000 fighters remain on the territory of the plant, the press service of the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine said.

"We need a new special operation that will help evacuate the wounded soldiers from Azovstal. The Mission of the Red Cross Committee and the UN are ready to join the process of organizing the evacuation. And I will ask the entire international community to join him!" Vereschuk said, specifying that heavy fighting does not stop on the territory of the plant, since the occupiers do not stop trying to storm Azovstal and kill all the survivors.

The deputy prime minister said that for the evacuation of the wounded, the participation of leaders of states with experience in cooperation with Russia and who understand who Putin is necessary.

"We need the help of leaders of states in mediation in order to agree with Russia on the guarantees that it must provide during the operation of the humanitarian corridor. This is a ceasefire, a place where the wounded will be evacuated," Vereschuk said.

