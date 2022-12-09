Facts

14:43 09.12.2022

Azovstal defenders released from captivity, who are in Turkey, can meet with their relatives – Yermak

1 min read
 The defenders of Azovstal released from Russian captivity, who are in Turkey, can meet with their relatives before the New Year and Christmas holidays, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"We are working to ensure that relatives get to them before the New Year and Christmas holidays," Yermak said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

According to Yermak, he is "in constant contact with the guys." "They are in good conditions, they continue to undergo medical, no longer examination, but treatment, recovery."

The head of the President's Office also said that they help with the release of the twin cities. "We are cooperating with them in working on lists of people we are returning. They know well the people who were at Azovstal," Yermak said.

Tags: #azovstal

