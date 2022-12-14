Facts

14:57 14.12.2022

UNITED24, Metinvest raise over UAH 94 mln by distributing 100,000 bracelets made from pre-war Azovstal steel

UNITED24, Metinvest raise over UAH 94 mln by distributing 100,000 bracelets made from pre-war Azovstal steel

Fundraising platform of the President of Ukraine UNITED24 and Metinvest mining and metallurgical group raised more than UAH 94 million by distributing 100,000 "Azovstal. A Symbol of Perseverance" bracelets using the last pre-war batch of steel from the Mariupol plant.

According to the group's press release, the project created two series of bracelets with a total circulation of 100,000 pieces using the last pre-war batch of steel from the Azovstal plant. The design of the bracelets was developed by the SOVA jewelry house, Nova Poshta provided delivery, and Rozetka provided their sale. All bracelets are currently sold out. As planned, all profits from the sale of bracelets from the last batch will be used to purchase nine naval drones for the Ukrainian Navy.

The press service said that Metinvest's participation in this project was part of Rinat Akhmetov's $1 billion Steel Front initiative. Since the beginning of the war, the group has transferred more than UAH 1.4 billion to help the Ukrainian defense forces. In general, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard received more than 150,000 body armor, tens of thousands of helmets, hundreds of thermal imagers, drones, cars, mobile shelters, armored steel sheets and other military equipment in seven months.

