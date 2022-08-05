Facts

18:51 05.08.2022

Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

2 min read
Relatives of Azovstal defenders to urge world to help release Ukrainian servicemen

Relatives of the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal, who are in Russian captivity, will hold actions in the cities of Ukraine and the world on Friday evening calling on international organizations to help release Ukrainian servicemen.

"After the events of July 29 in Olenivka, after Russia has recognized Azov as a terrorist organization and wants to bring to justice our servicemen who defended the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, we go to the action and hold it not only in Lviv. Such actions are held in the cities of Ukraine and the world in order to raise the world community, world leaders in support of Ukraine as much as possible," Iryna Novosiadlo, mother of a serviceman of the Azov regiment, said at a briefing in Lviv on Friday.

According to her, the world should join forces and help Ukraine in its fight against Russia, the release and return of prisoners of war home.

"Russia does not comply with any international norms, but at the same time, it sits at the same table with the civilized world, so we appeal and will continue to appeal until each of our servicemen returns home. We will scream, we will turn to the world for help. I am sure that world leaders, international organizations, not only the UN and the Red Cross [International Committee of the Red Cross], have some leverage to influence Russia so that it adheres to the norms of international humanitarian law," Novosiadlo said.

She also said the families of prisoners of war still do not know anything about their health, about the conditions of detention, where exactly they are.

"We do not know what is happening with our relatives, I corresponded with my son for the last time before leaving [from Azovstal]. It was May 18. I did not have any more connections," Novosiadlo said.

She said communication with relatives in captivity is possible only through representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and since Russia does not let them into the places where Ukrainian defenders are kept, there is no information.

Tags: #azov #azovstal

MORE ABOUT

18:44 03.08.2022
Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

Russia deliberately kills Ukrainian POWs in Olenivka, figters of Wagner PMC mine their place of detention – Ukrainian Main Intelligence Agency

15:32 03.08.2022
Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

Main Intelligence Agency on decision of Russian court that recognized Azov as terrorist organization: This is not regiment, but structural unit of National Guard

17:07 02.08.2022
Azov regiment on recognition of 'terrorist organization' in Russia: Russia looking for new reasons for its crimes

Azov regiment on recognition of 'terrorist organization' in Russia: Russia looking for new reasons for its crimes

18:38 29.07.2022
Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

Patronage service of Azov regiment confirms death of its captured fighters as result of invaders' strike on colony in occupied Olenivka

17:16 29.07.2022
Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

Biletsky: We're collecting information about victims, executors of war crime in Olenivka

18:58 04.07.2022
Captive Azovstal defenders make statements under pressure – fighter's wife

Captive Azovstal defenders make statements under pressure – fighter's wife

11:17 16.06.2022
Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

Metinvest can track metal stolen by invaders in Mariupol – CEO of Azovstal

10:29 08.06.2022
Some 210 bodies of killed defenders of Mariupol returned to Ukraine, most of them are defenders of Azovstal

Some 210 bodies of killed defenders of Mariupol returned to Ukraine, most of them are defenders of Azovstal

17:46 07.06.2022
Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

Azovstal, Illich Steel Works asking PGO to open criminal proceedings over theft of metal from Mariupol

12:14 07.06.2022
Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

Bodies of Azovstal defenders transferred to Kyiv, where forensic examination to be carried out

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

Three vessels with 57,000 tonnes of corn leave ports of Big Odesa - Infrastructure Minister

Zelensky: Amnesty International shifts responsibility to the victim

LATEST

SAPO is key defending Ukraine against Russia's influence – US Ambassador Brink

Russian occupiers shell residential areas of Korabelny district of Mykolaiv within day; there are significant damage, casualties – mayor

Cabinet proposes seizing 903 objects belonging to Russia – PM

Ex-dpty head of Intelligence Agency of Defense Ministry suspected of treason

After Erdogan's meeting with Putin, Turkey's contact with Ukraine would be correct – Ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

SBI reports suspicion to boatswain, who defected to enemy, fighting against Ukraine on Admiral Essen frigate

Two supporters of aggressor detained in Lviv region, one of them wanted to aim missiles at Bandera monument - SBU

Construction of housing for IDPs will take 5-6 months, be relatively inexpensive – Kyrylo Tymoshenko

We plan to keep Roaming Like at Home service until year end – Kyivstar president

AD
AD
AD
AD