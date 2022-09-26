Facts

13:02 26.09.2022

Released defenders of Azovstal undergoing medical examinations in Turkey, will soon be able to see their relatives

Defenders of the Mariupol Azovstal plant, released from Russian captivity, are currently in Turkey, where they are undergoing medical examinations, head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said.

"Today we managed to personally talk to the commanders from Azovstal released from captivity, who are in Turkey now. During a conversation with each of our heroes, I learned about their health. Everyone is in a fighting mood. The guys are undergoing medical examinations, a thorough check of their condition is underway. According to the results of medical tests, an in-depth examination was carried out by a therapist and a surgeon," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

According to him, head of the State Property Fund of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, on behalf of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, arrived in Turkey, where he checked the conditions in which the liberated Ukrainian military are being held. "As Rustem told me, the living conditions of the guys are comfortable. It is very important for us that Ukrainian heroes have everything they need. I asked Mr. Umerov to check this especially carefully," the head of the President's Office wrote.

He also said that Umerov coordinates work with all bodies responsible for the safety of our citizens.

"Soon they will be able to see their families," Yermak added.

As reported, 215 people were released from Russian captivity on Wednesday, 44 of them are officers. Members the National Guard of Ukraine, Ground Forces, Territorial Defense units, police, SBU officers, civil servants of transport, Customs Service are among the released 108 soldiers of the Azov battalion and other formations.

Tags: #azovstal #defenders

