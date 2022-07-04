Facts

18:58 04.07.2022

Captive Azovstal defenders make statements under pressure – fighter's wife

1 min read

Ukrainian defenders of the Azovstal Steel Works, who are staying in Russian captivity, make their statements under pressure, the wife of the commander of the Bears unit of the Azov regiment, Maryna Kravtsova has said.

"The statements of our guys in video recordings were made under pressure. We must not respond to these enemy provocations. We must understand that now the enemy speaks through our guys' mouths," she told a press conference hosted by the Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Monday.

Kravtsova also said she knew from "enemy sources" that the fighters of the Bears unit were "kept separately and taken to an unknown destination."

"There is information that the case of the Bears unit has been sent to the 'DPR' court and they will be sentenced to the maximum punishment – the death penalty," she said and called on the international community to respond.

