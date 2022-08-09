Relatives of Azovstal defenders appeal to Zelensky to prevent fake tribunal of Azov regiment fighters

The Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders has called on President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN to prevent the fake tribunal of Azov Regiment fighters from being held, the press service of the Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders has reported.

"The Association of Families of Azovstal Defenders appeals to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, to all international organizations, in particular, to the guarantors of the safety of Azovstal defenders – the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN, with a request to intervene in this theater of absurd, to condemn and prevent fake tribunals, threatening the fighters of the Azov regiment," the Association said on the Telegram channel.

Relatives of the defenders of Azovstal reminded that Ukrainian servicemen cannot be condemned by other states, especially "pseudo-republics" which are not recognized by anyone. Such a "tribunal" will not be in force in the legal field of Ukraine.

According to the Geneva Convention of 1949, any attacks on the human dignity of prisoners of war are prohibited. Consequently, all these demonstration shows with courts and tribunals are completely contrary to generally recognized international laws on the treatment of prisoners of war.