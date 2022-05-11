Training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000 started in Germany – Defense Minister

Training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers has started in Germany, Germany and the Netherlands plan to train up to 18 Ukrainian crews to use them, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has said.

"Today, training of Ukrainian soldiers on Panzerhaubitze 2000 started in Germany. We, together with the Netherlands, plan to train up to 18 Ukrainian crews. This means that neither Germany nor NATO will become a belligerent," Lambrecht told ZDF, as the German Ministry of Defense said on Twitter on Wednesday.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany and the Netherlands would provide Ukraine with 12 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers.