Facts

13:52 11.05.2022

Kuleba to visit Germany, Belgium and Netherlands

On May 11-18, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will make foreign visits to participate in G7 and EU events and hold talks with the leaders of Germany and the Netherlands to coordinate further military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine, as well as to ensure Ukraine's progress towards EU membership, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported.

"On May 11-14 in Berlin, the Minister will hold meetings with members of the German government and deputies of the Bundestag, which will discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine, the expansion of sanctions against the Russian Federation, the promotion of Ukraine's membership in the EU, the intensification of trade and the post-war development of our state," the press service of the Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

On May 13, Kuleba will take part in a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Lubeck, where he will announce practical proposals for the implementation of the agreements reached at the G7 videoconference with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 8.

On May 15-16, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister will visit Brussels, where he will take part in a meeting of the EU Council on Foreign Affairs as a special guest. The key topics will be the future of Europe and Ukraine's role in it, the introduction of the sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which should include an embargo on Russian oil, holding Russia accountable for its crimes in Ukraine, granting our state the status of a candidate for EU membership.

Kuleba will also hold talks with the leadership of the European Commission to support the Ukrainian economy, restore the destroyed infrastructure and increase humanitarian aid.

On May 17-18, the Minister will visit The Hague, where, in furtherance of the dialogue between the leaders of Ukraine and the Netherlands, he will hold meetings with members of the government and Parliament. The parties will coordinate steps to strengthen Ukraine's defense capability, expand sanctions against Russia and strengthen the European Union.

During his visit to the Netherlands, Kuleba will also pay special attention to the promotion of Ukraine's claims against the Russian Federation in international courts to bring the latter to justice for its crimes against Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.

