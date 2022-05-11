U.S. House passes bill to provide nearly $40 bln in aid to Ukraine

The U.S. House has approved a $39.8 billion aid package to Ukraine on Tuesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova has said.

"Thank you, @SpeakerPelosi and all 368 House Votes for very timely adoption of this bill critically important for Ukraine. Time is of the essence! For each Ukrainian citizen and defender," Markarova said on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

According to the voting results, 368 congressmen backed the bill, 57 voted against it. All legislators who voted against the bill belong to the Republican Party.

The bill provides for $6 billion in security assistance, including training, equipment, weapons, logistical support, supplies and services for the Ukrainian military and national security forces, and $900 million in support for refugees, including providing them with housing and with language courses.

Approximately $8.7 billion of the funds provided for by the bill will go to the Economic Support Fund "to meet urgent needs in Ukraine."

Earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden asked Congress to support his proposed request for the $33 billion package.

The bill proposed by the House includes an additional $3.4 billion for military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine.

Further, the document shall be approved by the U.S. Senate, after which it will be approved by the president.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier that once the House approves the bill, the Senate "will act quickly" to get the bill passed and sent to Biden for signature.