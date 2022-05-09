Facts

17:42 09.05.2022

Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

Dpty Commander of AFU Naval Forces Ihor Bedzai killed

Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for Aviation, Colonel Ihor Bedzai was killed while performing a combat mission as part of the crew of a Mi-14 naval helicopter from a Russian fighter missile, Director of the Come Back Alive Foundation Taras Chmut has said.

"One of the best officers of the Naval Forces, Colonel Ihor Bedzai, better known as the former commander of the tenth Naval Aviation Brigade from Novofedorivka, near Sak, Crimea, killed in the Ukrainian sky... He died during a combat mission as part of the crew of a sea helicopter Mi-14 from a Russian fighter missile. Died in the sky, which he loved and defended," Chmut said on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that in 2014, Colonel Bedzai was almost the only one from the entire command of the fleet who showed leadership and determination.

"While everyone was waiting for the mythical 'orders from Kyiv,' he organized the personnel, prepared the equipment, and, in front of the invaders, overtook all serviceable aviation to the continental part of Ukraine. And the next day, he repeated this with the one that could not fly on the first day, " Chmut said.

According to him, in fact, due to the leadership of Ihor Volodymyrovych Bedzai, Ukraine has retained naval aviation.

"I hope that in the near future Volodymyr Zelensky will confer the title of Hero of Ukraine forever on Colonel Ihor Volodymyrovych Bedzai," he said.

