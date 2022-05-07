Zelensky urges citizens ‘especially’ in coming days not to ignore air raid sirens

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged citizens "especially" in the coming days not to ignore air-raid alarms.

"I ask all our citizens - especially these days - not to ignore the air raid sirens. Please, this is your life, the life of your children, " he said in his video address Friday evening.

He also asked "to strictly follow the public order and curfew regulations in cities and communities."

"Be sure to comply with the ban on visiting forests in the territories that were occupied. A great threat of mines and tripwire mines left after the Russian military remains there," he said.