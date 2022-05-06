Zelensky invites Iceland to take part in country's energy modernization

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky invited Iceland to take part in the energy modernization of the country.

"We are already preparing for the restoration of our country. And in order to ensure a truly free and comfortable life, in order to guarantee prosperity to our people, we invite our friends and only friends to take part with us in the implementation of the program for the restoration of Ukraine," he said on Friday, addressing via video link to the Icelandic Parliament.

"I invite your country, your companies to take part in the restoration of Ukraine, in particular in energy modernization of our country. So that your energy efficiency experience will also help us, our people. I believe that soon we will be able to start this work," Zelensky said.

"But first, let us defend freedom," he said.

