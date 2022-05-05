Facts

17:57 05.05.2022

Fighting on territory of Azovstal in Mariupol continues, invaders still remain at plant - Azov regiment's dpty commander

Fighting on the territory of Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol, besieged by Russian invaders, is still going on, the invaders are still on the territory of the plant, captain, Deputy Commander of Azov regiment Sviatoslav Palamar has said.

In a commentary to Channel 24 journalists, Palamar said the occupiers have been at the plant for the third day and all this time fighting has continued there.

"No one knocked out anyone, they [the Russian occupiers] are at the plant. Heavy fighting is going on," the journalists of the television channel said, citing Palamar.

Earlier, Adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych said the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of May 5, pushed back Russian troops from the territory of Mariupol Azovstal plant.

"We can say that yesterday Russian troops entered the territory of Azovstal. They were driven out by our defenders. What is happening now – we are summarizing information, because there is a lot of it, and it is contradictory. There are a lot of emotions around, but we cannot afford to give unverified information," Arestovych said on the air of the national telethon.

At the same time, he said that information regarding the continuation of fighting in the area of ​​the plant is being specified.

Tags: #mariupol #azovstal
