Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

The mobile operator Vodafone Ukraine (PrJSC VF Ukraine) has restored 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region due to traffic rerouting, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection reports.

"Thanks to traffic rerouting, Vodafone has restored 71% of mobile communications coverage in Kherson region. So far, without providing access to the Internet," the State Service for Special Communications said on Telegram.

As reported, on April 30, the Russian occupiers cut off communications of Ukrainian mobile operators in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhia regions.

Later it became known that the reasons for the lack of communication in Kherson and part of Zaporizhia regions were the breaks in the fiber-optic trunk lines and the disconnection of the equipment of operators in these regions from the power supply.