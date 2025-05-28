Vodafone Ukraine launches AI platform to analyze network load to save electricity

The second largest Ukrainian mobile operator, Vodafone Ukraine, has launched an AI platform that analyzes network load and automatically disconnects unused equipment from electricity at base stations without losing communication quality.

"We have very cool news. Vodafone is the first in Ukraine to introduce innovative energy-saving technology – PowerStar 2.0. This is a smart AI platform that analyzes network load and automatically turns off unused equipment at base stations without losing communication quality," the company said on its Telegram channel.

The technology is already working on more than 6,000 base stations of the Vodafone Ukraine network.

In the first month, thanks to the use of innovative technology, it was possible to save 6.55% of electricity – this is more than 12 MW per hour a day, the company said.

"This is especially important in conditions of war and the threat of blackouts, because energy saving means a longer battery life of base stations," the operator said.

Earlier, the company's CEO Olha Ustinova said Vodafone Ukraine had introduced "artificial intelligence" in the call center and in base station management, which made it possible to increase efficiency. According to her, thanks to software based on "artificial intelligence," the company can analyze the operation of about 15,000 of its base stations and manage their load. This made it possible to save about 5% of electricity.

It was also reported that Vodafone Ukraine is developing AI-based chatbots to automate communication with subscribers, and in the future is considering the possibility of selling its AI solutions for the needs of other companies.