Enemy shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant kills at least ten people, wounds 15 – local authorities

At least ten residents were killed and another 15 people were wounded as a result of the shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant by Russian troops on Tuesday, Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"At least ten killed, 15 wounded, these are the consequences of the shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant by the Russian invaders. These figures are operational. The information will still be clarified and the number of victims, probably, could be higher. The Russians knew exactly where they were aiming, the workers had just completed shift and at the bus stop were waiting for the bus, which was supposed to deliver them home from the factory," Kyrylenko said on his Facebook.

The regional military administration's head said this is another cynical crime of Russia.