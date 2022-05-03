Facts

18:48 03.05.2022

Enemy shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant kills at least ten people, wounds 15 – local authorities

1 min read
Enemy shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant kills at least ten people, wounds 15 – local authorities

At least ten residents were killed and another 15 people were wounded as a result of the shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant by Russian troops on Tuesday, Head of Donetsk regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

"At least ten killed, 15 wounded, these are the consequences of the shelling of Avdiyivka coke plant by the Russian invaders. These figures are operational. The information will still be clarified and the number of victims, probably, could be higher. The Russians knew exactly where they were aiming, the workers had just completed shift and at the bus stop were waiting for the bus, which was supposed to deliver them home from the factory," Kyrylenko said on his Facebook.

The regional military administration's head said this is another cynical crime of Russia.

Tags: #donetsk_region #avdiyivka_coke_plant
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:53 30.04.2022
Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

Occupants kill civilians in Donetsk region in 24 hours, including child – National Police

18:29 22.04.2022
Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

Invaders fire at 20 settlements of Donetsk region, 34 facilities destroyed, damaged over this day

17:43 17.04.2022
Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

12:46 06.04.2022
Russian forces shell civilians receiving humanitarian aid in Vuhledar, killing two, wounding five

Russian forces shell civilians receiving humanitarian aid in Vuhledar, killing two, wounding five

11:21 06.04.2022
SBU obtains secret maps of Russian forces showing plans to capture entire Donetsk region

SBU obtains secret maps of Russian forces showing plans to capture entire Donetsk region

13:23 02.04.2022
Shelling attacks in Donetsk region kill seven people, wound six people, incl three children

Shelling attacks in Donetsk region kill seven people, wound six people, incl three children

11:10 31.03.2022
Phosphorous shells used in Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, injuring 11 civilians, including 4 children

Phosphorous shells used in Maryinka, Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, injuring 11 civilians, including 4 children

20:38 27.03.2022
Criminal case opened on fact of bombing and shelling of settlements in Donetsk region - prosecutor's office

Criminal case opened on fact of bombing and shelling of settlements in Donetsk region - prosecutor's office

13:21 27.03.2022
Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Enemy strikes with banned cluster munitions at Krasnohorivka – Ministry of Internal Affairs

17:27 19.03.2022
Over past day, enemy shells eight settlements of Donetsk region, there are killed, dozens of wounded, including children – police

Over past day, enemy shells eight settlements of Donetsk region, there are killed, dozens of wounded, including children – police

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Occupiers take 400,000 tonnes of grain from farmers

Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

Berlin decides to supply PzH 2000 artillery mounts to Ukraine – media

Rada bans activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

Enemy currently conducting powerful assault on the territory of Azovstal, we call for immediate measures to evacuate civilians – Azov regiment

LATEST

ICRC regrets low number of evacuees from Mariupol, looks forward to more evacuations ASAP

Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

Ukraine to continue evacuation from Mariupol, Azovstal – Yermak

Russian Black Sea Fleet ships continue shelling civilian infrastructure in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Slovak company starts repair, modernization of military equipment of Ukraine – defense minister

Occupiers take 400,000 tonnes of grain from farmers

Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

Mariupol residents evacuated from Azovstal arrive in Zaporizhia, 156 people saved – city council

Berlin decides to supply PzH 2000 artillery mounts to Ukraine – media

Rada bans activities of pro-Russian parties in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD