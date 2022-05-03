Facts

Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

The Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine is outraged by the statements of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov that Hungary was warned by Russia in advance about the attack on Ukraine, and is awaiting explanations from the competent leaders of Ukraine.

"The Embassy of Hungary in Ukraine is outraged by the statements made by Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov on May 2, 2022 during a television marathon regarding our homeland. These statements about Hungary contain accusations that are false and unfounded, as well as incite hatred against the Hungarian people and Hungary in war-torn Ukrainian public opinion," the embassy said in a Facebook statement on Tuesday.

The department called on Danilov to withdraw his statements.

"We reject and condemn in the strongest possible terms the false slanders against Hungary and the intentions behind them. We also call on Mr. Danilov to withdraw his statements!" The embassy said.

The Hungarian diplomatic mission said it was waiting for explanations from the competent leaders of Ukraine, how they imagine the formation of bilateral and good-neighbourly relations in the future in the light of what has been said.

"Since this is not the first time that some representatives of the leadership of Ukraine speak in this way about Hungary, which is a member of NATO and the EU, and which has proved its support and solidarity with Ukraine many times, our embassy is waiting for explanations from the competent leaders of Ukraine, as they represent shaping our bilateral and good-neighbourly relations in the future in the light of the foregoing," the embassy said in the statement.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Danilov said that Hungary had been warned by Russia in advance about the attack on Ukraine. "For some reason, it believed that it could take away part of its territory. The country that behaved this way – let us see what the consequences will be after this war for this country," he said.

