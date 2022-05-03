Free world unites so that no one justifies Nazism, destroys peaceful cities - Zelensky

In a traditional video message on Monday evening President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that "the free world has united so that no one justifies Nazism, kills children and destroys peaceful cities, as Russia does."

"Today, Russian troops have dealt another blow to Odesa. Hostel destroyed. A 14 year old boy was killed. They wounded a girl, 17 years old, she had a shrapnel wound. What is it? For what? How did these children threaten the Russian state? And a hostel. This is how they fight, that's all," he said.

According to the president, "in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, a gymnasium, which was more than 100 years old, burned down from Russian shelling. It withstood two world wars, but turned out to be a terrible threat to Russia.

"Some 220 Ukrainian children have been killed by Russian troops since February 24. Some 1,570 educational institutions were destroyed as a result of shelling. That is why the entire free world has united so that no one justifies Nazism, kills children, destroys peaceful cities, as Russia does," he said.