Russian hackers attack information systems across the country - Special Communication, Information Protection Service

Russian hackers attack not only regional services and local authorities, but also government agencies and companies that provide services at the national level.

"In cyberspace, we see that Russian hackers are carrying out cyber attacks on both local resources and nationwide. Sometimes cyber attacks are coordinated with attacks on the ground. An example is the attacks on telecom operators that have occurred in some regions. Sometimes there is no connection between military actions and cyber attacks," Viktor Zhora, deputy chairman of the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, was quoted on the agency's Telegram channel.

The State Service reported that the website of Lviv Regional State Administration has been recently subjected to a powerful DDoS attack, despite the fact that the Russian army is now focusing on the takeover of eastern Ukraine.

According to the Service, the attack on the website of Lviv Regional State Administration lasted more than 12 hours.