Zelensky, Macron discuss defense cooperation, interaction on path of Ukraine's membership in the EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed defense cooperation, interaction on the path of Ukraine's membership in the EU.

"Grateful for French humanitarian aid, readiness to treat Ukrainian defenders, decision to continue the work of 🇫🇷 mission to assist in the investigation of Russia's crimes," Zelensky said on Twitter on Saturda