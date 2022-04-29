Facts

18:31 29.04.2022

Guterres: UN to redouble its aid to Ukrainians

Guterres: UN to redouble its aid to Ukrainians

UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the Organization's plans to double support for Ukrainians under the conditions of war.

"I was moved by the resilience and bravery of the people of Ukraine. My message to them is simple: We will not give up. The UN will redouble its efforts to save lives and reduce human suffering. In this war, as in all wars, the civilians always pay the highest price," Guterres said on Twitter on Friday.

As reported, the UN Secretary General arrived on a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday morning he visited the liberated cities of Kyiv region to the north-west of the capital.

