Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russian invaders in Rubizhne threaten to shoot children of women if they do not tell about the location of Ukrainian military, where they are forced to go for humanitarian aid, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"A terrible situation is now taking place in Rubizhne. The orcs kidnap children, and then they force the women, their mothers, to go to the positions of the Ukrainian military... to take some kind of humanitarian kits or food, and then go back and tell how the positions of the Ukrainian defenders are equipped. If the women do not do this, they threaten to shoot the children," Haidai said at an online briefing on Tuesday.