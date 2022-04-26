Facts

12:47 26.04.2022

Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

1 min read
Russian invaders threaten to shoot children if women refuse to inform about positions of Ukrainian military - head of Luhansk regional military administration

Russian invaders in Rubizhne threaten to shoot children of women if they do not tell about the location of Ukrainian military, where they are forced to go for humanitarian aid, head of Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"A terrible situation is now taking place in Rubizhne. The orcs kidnap children, and then they force the women, their mothers, to go to the positions of the Ukrainian military... to take some kind of humanitarian kits or food, and then go back and tell how the positions of the Ukrainian defenders are equipped. If the women do not do this, they threaten to shoot the children," Haidai said at an online briefing on Tuesday.

Tags: #luhansk #war #invaders
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:24 26.04.2022
In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

In Chechnya, prisoners sent to war against Ukraine, incl relatives of opposition activists – Ukraine’s Intelligence Agency

13:08 26.04.2022
Russian invaders seize premises of Kherson City Council , remove Ukrainian flag, but we will never accept any tricolors and Soviet flags - Regional Military Administration head

Russian invaders seize premises of Kherson City Council , remove Ukrainian flag, but we will never accept any tricolors and Soviet flags - Regional Military Administration head

10:46 26.04.2022
Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

10:08 26.04.2022
Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

Enemy tries to establish full control over Donetsk, Luhansk regions, establish corridor between territories, occupied Crimea - General Staff

10:05 26.04.2022
Zelensky: Every Ukrainian must fight to make Russia seek peace

Zelensky: Every Ukrainian must fight to make Russia seek peace

09:40 26.04.2022
As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

20:57 25.04.2022
Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

Russian troops continue offensive operations in eastern Ukraine, including missile, bomb strikes – AFU General Staff

18:09 25.04.2022
ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

ICC Prosecutor's Office joins investigation team on Russia's war crimes in Ukraine

16:21 25.04.2022
Five people killed, 18 wounded after shelling of Zhmerynka, Koziatyn – prosecutor's office

Five people killed, 18 wounded after shelling of Zhmerynka, Koziatyn – prosecutor's office

14:35 25.04.2022
Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy Su-34 in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down enemy Su-34 in Kharkiv region

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

Invaders attack Zaporizhia, details being clarified - regional state administration

Two antennas of Transdniestria's TV and radio center blown up

LATEST

Police detain over a thousand looters during war – Klymenko

Erdogan again invites Putin to hold talks with Zelensky in Istanbul

Norway to allocate NOK 400 mln to British mechanism for purchase of weapons, military equipment for Ukraine

Zelensky signs law on simplifying provision of social services for IDPs - Sokolovska

Russia loses 22,100 personnel, 918 tanks, 184 aircraft in Ukraine since beginning of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Germany to supply Ukraine with 50 Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns - media

Russia now poses threat to world nuclear security - Foreign Ministry on anniversary of Chornobyl accident

UK to supply 22 more ambulances to Ukraine, finance training of Ukrainian doctors

Kuleba calls on UN Secretary General to put pressure on Russia to carry out evacuation from Mariupol

German company Rheinmetall applies for export of Leopard tanks to Ukraine – media

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD