10:05 26.04.2022

Zelensky: Every Ukrainian must fight to make Russia seek peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said every Ukrainian must fight for Russia to seek peace and an end to war.

According to the head of state, every Ukrainian is concerned about when peace will come and what might be a victory for Ukraine.

"There is and at the same time there is no simple answer to this question. When we gain a victory, everyone will feel it. When peace comes, everyone will see it. But for this to happen - and happen faster - we need to think not about when and what it will be. We must think every day about how to make the stay of the occupiers on our land even more unbearable, " Zelensky said in his traditional video address on Monday.

He added that Ukraine is ready for peace. At the same time, Ukrainians must fight for it.

"It was ready even when the war was going on in Donbas. It is ready even now, when the Russian invasion has become full-scale. But for Russia to seek peace, every Ukrainian must still fight. They must defend freedom. Because every day of struggle now adds years of peaceful life after this war. After our victory," the president noted.

