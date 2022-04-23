Facts

17:12 23.04.2022

As a result of missile attack on Odesa, military facility and two residential buildings damaged

1 min read

Servicemen of anti-aircraft units in Odesa shot down two enemy cruise missiles and two operational-tactical drones, the South Air Command reports.

"During the conduct of hostilities, the soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile units destroyed two enemy cruise missiles (preliminarily X555 or X101), which carried out a strike on the city of Odesa and two drones of the operational-tactical level, which allegedly carried out correction of the flight of cruise missiles and put active obstacles to air defense systems of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the Facebook post reads.

It is noted that the missiles were launched by strategic aircraft TU-95 of Russia from the Caspian Sea.

"Unfortunately, two missiles hit a military facility and two residential buildings," the command said.

As reported, several rocket attacks were carried out on Odesa on the afternoon of April 23. Advisor to the Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko reported one dead.

There is no confirmation from the official authorities on the victims and injured yet, however, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported on Telegram about three people who died as a result of a missile attack on Odesa.

Tags: #odesa #missiles
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:26 21.04.2022
Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

Enemy launches three missile attacks on railway infrastructure in Novomoskovsky district – Dnipropetrovsk authorities

10:41 18.04.2022
As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

As result of missile attacks on Lviv, six killed, eight wounded, including child

10:12 18.04.2022
Part of missiles fired by Russian troops at Lviv fell near railway facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

Part of missiles fired by Russian troops at Lviv fell near railway facilities – Ukrzaliznytsia

09:17 18.04.2022
Aggressor launches 5 missile attacks on Lviv - mayor

Aggressor launches 5 missile attacks on Lviv - mayor

09:14 09.04.2022
Enemy fires missiles at Myrhorod at night, 2 people injured - head of Poltava military administration

Enemy fires missiles at Myrhorod at night, 2 people injured - head of Poltava military administration

09:34 06.04.2022
Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

Ukrainian forces down eight enemy cruise missiles – Ukrainian Air Force

11:53 02.04.2022
Air defence shots down four enemy missiles, one drone over Dnipropetrovsk region

Air defence shots down four enemy missiles, one drone over Dnipropetrovsk region

10:04 02.04.2022
Aggressor launches missile attack on settlement in Odesa region, with victims reported

Aggressor launches missile attack on settlement in Odesa region, with victims reported

17:33 27.03.2022
Two Russian missiles shot down in Odesa region - Strategic Communications Center

Two Russian missiles shot down in Odesa region - Strategic Communications Center

09:51 26.03.2022
Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

Ukrainian air defense destroys three Russian missiles in Odesa region – task force

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Talks on security guarantees for Ukraine with partner states to be completed within week - Podoliak

Every citizen of Ukraine should work for defense - Zelensky

Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

LATEST

Invaders start forced mobilization of residents in Kherson, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv regions – Defense Intelligence

Curfew will be in effect throughout Ukraine on Easter night - K.Tymoshenko

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

Since start of war, Russian troops damage or destroy 1,138 educational institutions

Poroshenko urges Canada to adopt Lend-Lease Act, proposes to include Chrystia Freeland in Council of Financial Donors of Ukraine

Ukraine gets assurance from partners on providing fiscal aid in required amount to cover budget deficit in coming months - Shmyhal

US Ambassador to OSCE Carpenter: Ukraine in dire need of weapons, ammunition to defend against atrocities like those in Bucha, Hostomel, Borodianka

В Ровенской области в Пасхальную ночь комендантский час продлится с 23:00 до 05:00 – глава ОВА

Some 208 children die, 387 injured in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia - prosecutor's office

Guterres will come to Kyiv after visit to Moscow - UN

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD