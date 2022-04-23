Facts

15:21 23.04.2022

Over 20 states to take part in consultative meeting in Germany to assess Ukrainian military's needs - media

More than 20 countries have expressed their desire to take part in a consultative meeting to be held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany next week, during which the issues of long-term military assistance that Western countries can provide to the Ukrainian army will be discussed, Washington Post reports, citing Pentagon Speaker John Kirby.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that more than 20 countries have agreed to take part in a "consultative" meeting next week at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Defense ministers and senior officers from the US and partner countries will discuss what long-term assistance Ukrainian military need to remain combat-ready, including after the war with Russia, the report says.

The report clarified that, according to Kirby, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has no concrete results from the meeting and is not going to participate in it with a preliminarily prepared list of what the United States can provide Ukraine with.

He (the US Secretary of Defense) wants to hear from allies and partners, as well as from the Ukrainians themselves, about what they are doing and what they will need in the future, Kirby said.

At the same time, he clarified that the meeting was not aimed at obtaining security guarantees for Ukraine.

Tags: #military #meeting
