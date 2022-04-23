Partners of Ukraine give us weapons we asked for - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the partners of the country who are handing over the weapons "that we asked for" to us.

"Like every morning, like every day, like every evening, today we paid maximum attention to providing our military with all the necessary weapons. This is the number one task for our state," he said in a video message on Friday evening.

"And I am grateful to all our partners who finally heard us, who give us exactly what we asked for. For we know for sure that with these weapons we will be able to save the lives of thousands of people. And we can show the occupiers that the day when they will be forced to leave Ukraine is approaching," the president said.