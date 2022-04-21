Facts

18:36 21.04.2022

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

Biden: USA can supply Ukraine with weapons for long time

 The United States is capable of supplying Ukraine with weapons for a long time, U.S. President Joe Biden has said on Thursday.

"We have the capacity to do this for a long time," he said, answering a journalist's question about how long the United States will be able to maintain the current pace and level of arms supplies to Ukraine.

Biden also said that in the current situation, it is important for the United States and its partners to strive to maintain unity on the issue of helping Ukraine and confronting Russia.

