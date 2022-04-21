Our partners have better understanding of our needs - Zelensky on arms deliveries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that Western partners have become more aware of Ukraine's need for arms supplies.

According to the head of state, more than the maximum is being done to ensure the supply of weapons to the Ukrainian army.

"Every day all of our diplomats, all of our representatives, I personally through all possible channels, official and unofficial, are working around the clock to speed up the delivery of aid," Zelensky said in a video message Wednesday night.

"I am very happy to say, to say with cautious optimism, that our partners have begun to better understand our needs. Understand exactly what we need. And when exactly we need it. Not in weeks, months, but immediately. Now, when Russia is trying to step up its attacks," he noted.