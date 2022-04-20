Facts

Ukraine Square to appear in Tallinn

Tallinn City Hall on Wednesday decided to create a Ukraine square in the Estonian capital, ERR reports.

"Like many other cities, Tallinn considers it important to express support for Ukraine, which is now fighting for all of us. We want to give the name of Ukraine to a place of great symbolic importance in the city center. When choosing a location, it is important that the new name be associated with the surrounding urban space and the landscape of names," said Tallinn Vice Mayor Madle Lippus, reports ERR.

