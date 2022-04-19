Facts

20:44 19.04.2022

Czech Republic to help Ukraine repair armored vehicles – Defense Ministry

The Czech Ministry of Defense, through the AMOS agency, will help the Ukrainian side in servicing armored vehicles, which will be implemented by Czech defense industry enterprises at their enterprises in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, the Czech Defense Ministry said.

"The Czech Republic became the first partner country to which the Ukrainian side officially requested mutual cooperation between Czech and Ukrainian companies in the field of repair of ground equipment that should be put into operation or that was damaged during the hostilities," Minister of Defense of Czech Republic Jana Černochová said.

As noted, the first specific contract is the repair of T-64 tanks. In the future, repairs can be extended to wheel armor of the armored reconnaissance and patrol vehicles, and other companies can also be involved.

As noted in the statement, minor malfunctions or combat damage will be eliminated by the Ukrainian army and the defense industry of Ukraine. Czech assistance consists of using the capacities of Czech defense industry enterprises to carry out larger works, including overhaul and commissioning of long-term storage equipment.

