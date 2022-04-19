Facts

19:38 19.04.2022

Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

1 min read
Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

In the afternoon of April 19, the Russian armed forces fired at Moskovsky district of Kharkiv using Uragan (Hurricane) MLRS, there are killed and wounded, the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office has said.

"According to the investigation, on April 19, 2022, at about 13:20, Russian servicemen fired from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems at Moskovsky district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, four people were killed. Another 14 civilians were wounded. More than ten residential buildings, garages and a supermarket were damaged," the office said.

On this fact, the SBU investigators in Kharkiv region initiated a pretrial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #kharkiv #uragan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:50 17.04.2022
Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

19:57 13.04.2022
Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

Occupiers shell Nemyshliansky district of Kharkiv, three people killed, four wounded

12:38 10.04.2022
Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

18:14 09.04.2022
Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

Russian Armed Forces launch missile attack on Kharkiv residential area, 12 people rescued and evacuated

12:18 01.04.2022
Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

Invaders shell Kharkiv from Grad 170 times in day, evacuation of Iziumsky district residents starts - head of regional administration

18:15 30.03.2022
Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

Occupants mine Kharkiv region using banned Medallion anti-personnel mines – ombudsman

12:00 30.03.2022
Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

Active fighting continues in Izium direction - Synehubov

10:15 27.03.2022
Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

Kuleba: Menorah in Drobytskyi Yar near Kharkiv damaged by Russian shelling, I expect Israel to condemn this barbarism

20:28 26.03.2022
Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

Invaders again fire at Neutron Source nuclear facility in Kharkiv – nuclear inspectorate

15:03 26.03.2022
Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Investigation into shelling of residential buildings in Kharkiv by enemy killing 5 people launched – PGO

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

LATEST

UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

National telecom center blocks number of Internet access channels used by occupiers

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD