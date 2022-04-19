Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

In the afternoon of April 19, the Russian armed forces fired at Moskovsky district of Kharkiv using Uragan (Hurricane) MLRS, there are killed and wounded, the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office has said.

"According to the investigation, on April 19, 2022, at about 13:20, Russian servicemen fired from Uragan multiple launch rocket systems at Moskovsky district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, four people were killed. Another 14 civilians were wounded. More than ten residential buildings, garages and a supermarket were damaged," the office said.

On this fact, the SBU investigators in Kharkiv region initiated a pretrial investigation under Part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.