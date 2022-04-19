Facts

18:35 19.04.2022

Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

1 min read
Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Canada has imposed sanctions against Central Bank of Russia head Elvira Nabiullina, businessmen Pyotr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, Mikhail Gutseriyev, German Khan, Oleg Boiko, and another eight individuals from Russia, according to a statement released by the Canadian government on Tuesday.

Sanctions are also imposed on Igor Makarov, Sergei Roldugin, Alexander Torshin, Alexander Ponomarenko, Katerina Tikhonova, Maria Vorontsova, Maria Lavrova, and Yekaterina Vinokurova.

Canada earlier imposed sanctions on, in particular, members of the Russian Federation Council and defense and industry entities of Russia.

Tags: #sanctions #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:39 18.04.2022
West must respond with sanctions against entire banking system of Russia, retaliate for introduction of ruble zone in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

West must respond with sanctions against entire banking system of Russia, retaliate for introduction of ruble zone in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

14:36 17.04.2022
Yermak recalls need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank

Yermak recalls need to impose sanctions against Gazprombank

19:37 13.04.2022
EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

EU introduces exceptions to its sanctions to facilitate humanitarian aid to Ukraine

14:21 13.04.2022
UK includes Alekperov, Yevtushenkov, Bokarev in sanctions list

UK includes Alekperov, Yevtushenkov, Bokarev in sanctions list

17:09 11.04.2022
Canada imposes sanctions on 33 Russian defense sector entities

Canada imposes sanctions on 33 Russian defense sector entities

19:21 10.04.2022
Canada to send CAD1 bln to help Ukraine through special IMF accounts - Shmyhal

Canada to send CAD1 bln to help Ukraine through special IMF accounts - Shmyhal

18:21 10.04.2022
Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

Finland ready for new sanctions against Russia - PM

19:00 09.04.2022
European Commission preparing next wave of sanctions – von der Leyen

European Commission preparing next wave of sanctions – von der Leyen

17:55 09.04.2022
EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

EU introduces another package of anti-Russian sanctions – EU Official Journal

17:07 09.04.2022
Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

Borrell: You’re asking for more sanctions, I understand you very well

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

LATEST

UN Secretary General urges Russia, Ukraine to establish Easter humanitarian pause

Russians fire Moskovsky district of Kharkiv by Uragan MLRS: Four killed, 14 wounded

Mariupol is under heavy bombardment with super-heavy bombs, but no one been hiding in hospital near Azovstal for long time

Ukraine ready to exchange Medvedchuk for Mariupol defenders – MP

National telecom center blocks number of Internet access channels used by occupiers

Russian occupiers drop three-tonne bomb on Azovstal – MP

Romania to hand over weapons to Ukraine – media

Polish PM opens town for IDPs in Lviv, announces construction of similar ones around Kyiv

Netherlands to send heavy equipment to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles – PM

Due to enemy shelling of Kharkiv on Tuesday, three people killed, 16 wounded – Synehubov

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD