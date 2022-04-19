Canada imposes sanctions on Nabiullina, Gutseriyev, Aven, Fridman

Canada has imposed sanctions against Central Bank of Russia head Elvira Nabiullina, businessmen Pyotr Aven, Mikhail Fridman, Mikhail Gutseriyev, German Khan, Oleg Boiko, and another eight individuals from Russia, according to a statement released by the Canadian government on Tuesday.

Sanctions are also imposed on Igor Makarov, Sergei Roldugin, Alexander Torshin, Alexander Ponomarenko, Katerina Tikhonova, Maria Vorontsova, Maria Lavrova, and Yekaterina Vinokurova.

Canada earlier imposed sanctions on, in particular, members of the Russian Federation Council and defense and industry entities of Russia.