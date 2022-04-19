No matter how many Russian troops driven to Donbas, we to defend ourselves - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated the beginning of the Russian army’s offensive against Donbas, and also stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine would defend the region and the state, no matter how many Russian troops were driven there.

"Now we can already state that the Russian troops have begun the battle for the Donbas, for which they have been preparing for a long time. A significant part of the entire Russian army is now concentrated on this offensive. No matter how many Russian troops are driven there, we will fight. We will defend ourselves. We won’t give away anything Ukrainian, and we simply don’t need someone else's," Zelensky said in an evening video message on Monday.

The head of state expressed gratitude to all Ukrainian defenders, all the heroic cities of Ukraine in Donbas, in particular, in Mariupol, as well as the cities of Kharkiv region, who hold up and protect the fate of entire state.

"Rubizhne, Popasna, Zolote, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk, Kramatorsk and all other cities that have been with Ukraine for all these years [the war in Donbas] and forever," he said.

