Facts

17:48 18.04.2022

Ukraine intends to obtain EU candidate status in June – Yermak

2 min read
Ukraine intends to obtain EU candidate status in June – Yermak

Ukraine expects to receive the status of a candidate country for membership in the European Union after the meeting of the European Council in June this year, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"We expect to receive candidate country status at the end of the European Council meeting in June. Then the accession negotiations should begin, which should follow an accelerated procedure," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the first part of the questionnaire to assess the possibility for Ukraine to receive the status of a candidate for EU membership was filled in a week and sent to the European Commission. "Next we are working on the second part and we will wait for a positive recommendation of the European Commission ... Now the whole team of the President, the Office and the government is working to do everything in our power in the shortest possible time. Ukraine will be in the EU," Yermak summarized.

According to the website of the President's Office, the completed questionnaire was handed over to head of the European Union Delegation in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This is an important signal. We believe that we will be supported and become a candidate for admission. After that, the next final stage will begin. We very much believe that this procedure will take place in the coming weeks and that it will be positive for the history of our people, given the price they have paid on the road to independence and democracy," the head of state said.

According to Maasikas, Ukraine's answers in the questionnaire will be analyzed very quickly.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #yermak
