Facts

16:25 18.04.2022

Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

1 min read
Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

Ukraine is fighting for the right of people to live freely and safely in a war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Every nation has the right to a life of its own. Every city has the right to complete security. Every person has the right to freedom and to seek his own happiness. People should not be instruments of some regimes, of some dictators. People have the right to just live. That is what we are fighting for. This is what we are asking to defend with us. And that's what we will rebuild, hopefully with the whole world after this war," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:10 18.04.2022
Talk between Zelensky and Nauseda: We expect increase in EU security support

Talk between Zelensky and Nauseda: We expect increase in EU security support

09:39 18.04.2022
West must respond with sanctions against entire banking system of Russia, retaliate for introduction of ruble zone in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

West must respond with sanctions against entire banking system of Russia, retaliate for introduction of ruble zone in southern Ukraine – Zelensky

12:12 17.04.2022
We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

We are in daily contact with defenders of Mariupol, but no 100% solution yet - Zelensky

10:59 17.04.2022
Zelensky announces state program to restore destroyed housing, provide military, other public sector employees with it

Zelensky announces state program to restore destroyed housing, provide military, other public sector employees with it

21:04 16.04.2022
Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

20:19 16.04.2022
World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

World needs to prepare for possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia – Zelensky

18:32 16.04.2022
Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

Zelensky believes that peace treaty with Russia should consist of two documents

10:47 15.04.2022
Zelensky: Russians fighting for sake of looting, torture, as a horde – Zelensky

Zelensky: Russians fighting for sake of looting, torture, as a horde – Zelensky

09:04 15.04.2022
Zelensky: Donbas is main target for Russia

Zelensky: Donbas is main target for Russia

20:54 13.04.2022
Zelensky, Biden discuss package of defense, possible macro-financial support, agree to tighten sanctions against Russia

Zelensky, Biden discuss package of defense, possible macro-financial support, agree to tighten sanctions against Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

LATEST

Number of operational, tactical aircraft sorties by Russian aircraft increased by more than 1.5 times – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm Russia’s info on destruction of Ukrainian transport aircraft

Ukrainian military liberate number of settlements near Izium – Defense Ministry

SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

Russia keeping at least 20,000 people in filtration camps near Mariupol

Russia destroys Ukraine's TV, radio infrastructure worth UAH 600 mln over month of war

As result of shelling of playgrounds in Kharkiv, two people killed

Maryanske, Dnipropetrovsk region, invaders fire with prohibited cluster munitions

Podoliak doubts Moscow to agree to Medvedchuk's proposal on his own exchange for defenders, residents of Mariupol

Medvedchuk appeals to Russian, Ukrainian presidents, requesting to exchange him for defenders of Mariupol

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD