Zelensky: People should not be tools of dictators - that's what we're fighting for

Ukraine is fighting for the right of people to live freely and safely in a war with Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"Every nation has the right to a life of its own. Every city has the right to complete security. Every person has the right to freedom and to seek his own happiness. People should not be instruments of some regimes, of some dictators. People have the right to just live. That is what we are fighting for. This is what we are asking to defend with us. And that's what we will rebuild, hopefully with the whole world after this war," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.