Facts

17:43 17.04.2022

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

1 min read
Policemen of Kurakhove deliver humanitarian aid to residents of Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region.

"They continue to help people who still live on the fire line, under daily shelling by the Russians, in inhuman conditions! There are mothers with small children, pensioners who find it difficult to move away," the telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reports.

Donetsk police officers brought a new batch of humanitarian aid. Thanks to these products, the inhabitants survive.

The law enforcement officers offered Novomykhailivka residents to evacuate them, but people do not dare to leave their homes, where their whole life is concentrated.

"We will return tomorrow and we will offer evacuation again. As long as there is a slightest opportunity to take people to safe places, help them with food, we will do it," the police say.

Tags: #donetsk_region #kurakhove
