Facts

11:45 17.04.2022

Russian army loses about 20,300 servicemen in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

1 min read
Russian army loses about 20,300 servicemen in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

During the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has already lost about 20,300 servicemen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to April 17 approximately amounted to personnel - about 20,300 people were liquidated, tanks - 773 units, armored combat vehicles – 2,002 units, artillery systems - 376 units, MRLs - 127 units, air defense systems - 66 units, aircraft - 165 units, helicopters - 146 units, automotive equipment – 1,471 units, ships/boats - 8 units, tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76, operational-tactical level drones - 148, special equipment - 27, tactical operational missile complexes - 4," the report says.

It notes that the data is still being clarified.

Tags: #russia #war #loses
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 17.04.2022
Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

Since start of Russian invasion, 202 children die, 361 injured in Ukraine

21:04 16.04.2022
Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

Ukraine must decide how it sees occupied territories – Zelensky

20:57 16.04.2022
Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

Invaders continue to carry out air, missile strikes on infrastructure facilities, residential areas, involving air, sea components – AFU General Staff

19:54 16.04.2022
Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

Invaders fire on residential areas of Polohy, Huliaipole, child wounded – local authorities

15:37 15.04.2022
Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

Bodies of 900 Ukrainians killed by invaders found in Kyiv region – regional police chief

12:34 15.04.2022
Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

Losses of Russia for 50 days of full-scale aggression reach 20,000 soldiers, 163 aircraft, 756 tanks, eight ships

10:31 15.04.2022
Due to critical situation with staffing of its units, Russia plans to conduct covert mobilization at national level - General Staff

Due to critical situation with staffing of its units, Russia plans to conduct covert mobilization at national level - General Staff

09:23 15.04.2022
Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

20:23 14.04.2022
Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

Danilov: Russian invasion of Ukraine supposed to start on Feb 22, Kyiv was preparing for that

15:18 14.04.2022
There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Flow to enter Ukraine from EU, Moldova for first time since start of war exceeds flow to exit

LATEST

Questionnaire for EU accession completed by Ukraine

I want Macron to understand: this is not war, but genocide - Zelensky

Ukraine not to give up its territories to end war

Due to hostile shelling of Kharkiv downtown, 5 people killed, at least 13 injured - prosecutor's office

In Polohy, Zaporizhia region, 12-year-old child injured due to enemy shelling

Policemen bring humanitarian aid to settlements of Donetsk region, offer evacuation

Residents of Popasna live in bomb shelters for over 50 days, access to city is difficult - Haidai

Russian occupiers inflict several shelling with multiple launch rocket systems on frontline villages of Kherson region, Kryvy Rih district - Vilkul

Russian military shell Zolote, at least two dead, four wounded - Haidai

Head of European Commission considers state default of Russia 'matter of time'

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD