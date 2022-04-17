Russian army loses about 20,300 servicemen in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

During the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army has already lost about 20,300 servicemen, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24 to April 17 approximately amounted to personnel - about 20,300 people were liquidated, tanks - 773 units, armored combat vehicles – 2,002 units, artillery systems - 376 units, MRLs - 127 units, air defense systems - 66 units, aircraft - 165 units, helicopters - 146 units, automotive equipment – 1,471 units, ships/boats - 8 units, tanks with fuel and lubricants - 76, operational-tactical level drones - 148, special equipment - 27, tactical operational missile complexes - 4," the report says.

It notes that the data is still being clarified.