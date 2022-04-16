Facts

17:44 16.04.2022

According to updated data, two people killed, 18 wounded after enemy missile attack on Kharkiv

Investigators of the SBU in Kharkiv region, under the procedural leadership of the regional prosecutor's office, have launched a pretrial investigation of a missile attack inflicted by the Russian Armed Forces on Kharkiv on Saturday, as a result of which civilians were killed and wounded.

"According to the investigation, on April 16, 2022, at about 11:45, Russian servicemen, using a Kalibr long-range cruise missile, fired at Slobidsky and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, two civilians were killed, some 18 more were wounded. Houses, cars, a market and shops were destroyed," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

Criminal proceedings were opened under part 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Tags: #missile #kharkiv_region
