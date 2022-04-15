Facts

09:23 15.04.2022

Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine kills 198 children

More than 553 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation; 198 children have died and more than 355 have been injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday morning.

"These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the telegram message says.

According to the data received by juvenile prosecutors, most of the children suffered in the Donetsk region - 117, Kyiv region - 105, Kharkiv region - 81, Chernihiv region - 54, Mykolaiv region - 40, Kherson region - 38, Luhansk region - 36, Zaporizhia region - 23, in Kyiv - 16, in Sumy region - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15.

During the recording of criminal offenses committed on the territory of the city of Trostianets, Sumy region, it was established that a 14-year-old boy died as a result of shelling by the Russian military on March 21.

On April 14, due to the shelling of Oleksandrivka village in Kharkiv region, two children aged 9 and 11 were wounded.

Due to massive bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, 1,018 educational institutions were damaged, of which 95 were completely destroyed, the prosecutor's office reports.

Tags: #russia #children #war
