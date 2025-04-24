Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:26 24.04.2025

Invaders add cluster part, shrapnel to Iskanders to kill civilians, this is war crime

2 min read
Invaders add cluster part, shrapnel to Iskanders to kill civilians, this is war crime

The accuracy of the Iskander ballistic missiles, which the Russian occupiers are using to strike Ukrainian cities, is low, so they are equipped with a cluster part and shrapnel to hit targets within a radius of 100 m, which is also used by the aggressor for targeted mass killings of civilians, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC).

"Iskander M/K ballistic missiles, as well as North Korean KN23 missiles, are quite inaccurate weapons. Despite the Russians' claimed deviation of up to 10 meters, such a deviation is often a hundred meters. That is why Russia still uses cluster bombs and shrapnel with a range of 100 meters to kill civilians," Kovalenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"In fact, strikes with such ballistic missiles on cities and residential areas are a deliberate war crime. Because the Russians know exactly what flaws such weapons have, and they are guaranteed to understand that they are hitting civilians," he stressed.

As reported, on the night of April 24, 2025, the Russian occupiers carried out a combined strike on Ukraine with 70 missiles of various types, as well as 145 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of simulator drones. In particular, 11 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles and six Iskander-K cruise missiles were launched.

Tags: #crime #russia

