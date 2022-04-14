Russian invaders launch missile attack on Chernihiv region, hit on private house confirmed – task force

On Thursday, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Chernihiv region, probably from the Tochka-U missile system, the press center of the Pivnich (North) task force said.

"The invaders continue to fire at the civilian population of Chernihiv region from weapons prohibited by international law. Today, the invaders hit one of the private houses in Horodnia area. A preliminary strike was made from the Tochka-U tactical missile system," the task force said.