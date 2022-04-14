Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Turkey will comply with restrictive measures against Russia if they are approved at the UN level, the Anadolu agency reports with reference to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"Turkey will follow all the restrictions agreed and approved at the UN level," the agency quoted him as saying.

Çavuşoğlu added that Turkey's actions in this area are based on international law.

According to the Turkish minister, despite the difficulties of the current situation related to Ukraine, the possibility of a ceasefire remains there, and Ankara will continue to make efforts to organize new negotiations between the delegations of Kyiv and Moscow.