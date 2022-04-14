Facts

13:39 14.04.2022

Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

1 min read
Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Turkey will comply with restrictive measures against Russia if they are approved at the UN level, the Anadolu agency reports with reference to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

"Turkey will follow all the restrictions agreed and approved at the UN level," the agency quoted him as saying.

Çavuşoğlu added that Turkey's actions in this area are based on international law.

According to the Turkish minister, despite the difficulties of the current situation related to Ukraine, the possibility of a ceasefire remains there, and Ankara will continue to make efforts to organize new negotiations between the delegations of Kyiv and Moscow.

Tags: #turkey #çavuşoğlu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:53 29.03.2022
Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

Turkish FM announces rapprochement of Russia-Ukraine positions, expects discussion of complicated topics by FMs

10:20 25.03.2022
Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

Turkey continues contacts with both Ukraine and Russia – Erdogan

20:05 24.03.2022
France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

France, Turkey hope to carry out humanitarian operation in Mariupol in coming days – Macron

15:49 20.03.2022
Turkish Foreign Minister announces convergence of positions in talks between Moscow and Kyiv

Turkish Foreign Minister announces convergence of positions in talks between Moscow and Kyiv

10:10 18.03.2022
FMs of Ukraine, Turkey agree to concentrate their efforts on organizing Zelensky-Putin meeting

FMs of Ukraine, Turkey agree to concentrate their efforts on organizing Zelensky-Putin meeting

09:47 18.03.2022
Moscow not against UN Security Council permanent members, Turkey and Germany becoming guarantors of Ukraine's security - Turkish FM

Moscow not against UN Security Council permanent members, Turkey and Germany becoming guarantors of Ukraine's security - Turkish FM

19:03 17.03.2022
Kuleba, Cavusoglu hold talks: Turkey ready to consider possibility of becoming guarantor of Ukraine's security in future

Kuleba, Cavusoglu hold talks: Turkey ready to consider possibility of becoming guarantor of Ukraine's security in future

17:17 17.03.2022
Turkish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine – Kuleba

Turkish Foreign Minister visits Ukraine – Kuleba

10:31 17.03.2022
Blinken, Çavuşoğlu discuss diplomatic efforts to resolve situation in Ukraine – Department of State

Blinken, Çavuşoğlu discuss diplomatic efforts to resolve situation in Ukraine – Department of State

20:35 16.03.2022
Zelensky discusses with Erdogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending war with Russia

Zelensky discusses with Erdogan ways to intensify dialogue on ending war with Russia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

Russia has lost 19,900 troops, 160 aircraft, 753 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24

Zelensky: Occupiers' feverish activity testifies to their insecurity

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

LATEST

Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

Number of hacker attacks triples in six weeks of war – Special Communications Service

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

To protect labor rights of Ukrainians displaced abroad, it's necessary to discuss possibility to remain tax residents of Ukraine - Social Policy Ministry

Czech PM announces visit of head of Czech Parliament to Ukraine

Nearly 22,000 Ukrainian teachers move abroad because of war - Shkarlet

Ukraine’s MFA: Russia’s refusal to cooperate with experts of Moscow mechanism of OSCE is recognition of responsibility for crimes in Ukraine

Military in Mariupol has enough fighters, but they need equipment, aviation - National Corps

Court seizes 154 objects of property belonged Medvedchuk family

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD