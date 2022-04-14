Facts

10:55 14.04.2022

Negotiations on exchange of 169 National Guardsmen, captured at Chornobyl NPP, underway

1 min read
Negotiations on exchange of 169 National Guardsmen, captured at Chornobyl NPP, underway

Ukraine negotiates the exchange of 169 National Guard servicemen who were captured at Chornobyl nuclear power plant, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said.

"Chornobyl is a tragic page in our history. We, unfortunately, must state that 169 National Guard servicemen were captured there. Today, according to our information, some of them are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, some in Russia... Negotiations on their exchange are underway. But we understand that this will be possible only after the end of the active phase of hostilities," the interior minister said.

Monastyrsky also informed that the captured National Guardsmen were first kept in the dungeon "without light, without the ability to communicate normally."

"All means of communication were confiscated from them when they were there. And then they were taken away. Unfortunately, I can't say what their fate is," he said.

Tags: #exchange #negotiations #chornobyl_npp #national_guardsmen
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:18 14.04.2022
There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

11:54 13.04.2022
Russia-occupation troops fleeing Chornobyl NPP took with them radioactive items

Russia-occupation troops fleeing Chornobyl NPP took with them radioactive items

15:55 06.04.2022
Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

Vereschuk: Russian side sets condition for exchange of prisoners: military for military, civilians for civilians

14:56 02.04.2022
Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

Ukrainian servicemen released as part of exchange soon to be at home with their families - Vereschuk

20:05 01.04.2022
IAEA head calls return of control over Chornobyl NPP to Ukraine 'step in right direction'

IAEA head calls return of control over Chornobyl NPP to Ukraine 'step in right direction'

16:33 01.04.2022
After occupiers left Chornobyl NPP it operating normally – director

After occupiers left Chornobyl NPP it operating normally – director

13:09 01.04.2022
Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

Signature of Rosatom repr under act of transfer of Chornobyl NPP should be basis for sanctions – Exclusion Zone Agency

10:07 01.04.2022
Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

Russian invaders leave Chornobyl NPP with captive National Guard members

10:02 01.04.2022
Invaders take away humanitarian aid sent to residents of Melitopol

Invaders take away humanitarian aid sent to residents of Melitopol

19:35 31.03.2022
Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

Russian invaders sign act of intention to leave Chornobyl NPP site - Energoatom

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

There is another exchange of prisoners of war, 30 Ukrainians return home – Vereschuk

Russia tries to use criminals to undermine situation in Odesa – SBU

Russia has lost 19,900 troops, 160 aircraft, 753 tanks in Ukraine since Feb 24

Zelensky: Occupiers' feverish activity testifies to their insecurity

LATEST

Kyiv police continue demining in Hostomel, documenting Russia's war crimes

Kuleba believes situation with Steinmeier's visit to Ukraine to be resolved diplomatically, not to harm relations with Germany

USA may recognize Russian actions in Ukraine as genocide - media

NBU expects real GDP to shrink by at least a third in 2022

Head of Border Guard Service reports shelling from Russian side in Chernihiv region

Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

Fifty-four invaders killed, eight units of equipment destroyed near Mykolaiv, Kherson

Turkey to follow sanctions against Russia only if approved by UN – Çavuşoğlu

Number of hacker attacks triples in six weeks of war – Special Communications Service

Ukraine elected to three bodies of UN Economic and Social Council – MFA

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD