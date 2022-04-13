Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

German parliament has agreed on the supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine, member of the Bundestag from the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and member of the parliamentary group on defense policy Markus Faber said.

"Dear friends, Germany will now quickly supply heavy equipment to Ukraine. I am glad that we from the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag were able to convince our coalition partners of this," Faber tweeted on Wednesday.

According to him, in terms of logistics and time, this task will not be easy, "but we are finally starting."

"Ukrainians need our material assistance to protect their republic from a neighboring dictatorship. Like many other democracies around the world, we give them this," Faber said.