Facts

20:48 12.04.2022

Sweden, Poland to hold joint conference on May 5 to raise funds to help Ukrainians – Lviv authorities

1 min read

Sweden, together with Poland, will organize a joint conference on May 5 to raise funds to help Ukrainians, Head of Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytsky said.

He met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Ukraine, Tobias Tyberg, who arrived in Lviv region, which has become the country's humanitarian hub, to find out what humanitarian needs Ukraine currently has.

"I spoke about the need for long-term storage products, medicines, essentials. Also, the country's settlements, where electricity supply has not yet been restored, need diesel generators," Kozytsy said in Telegram on Tuesday.

According to him, Tyberg said that Sweden is investing a lot of resources in the work of UN institutions, especially now, during a full-scale war, and is interested in their most effective cooperation with Ukraine.

The ambassador also said the head of the regional administration that Sweden would support Ukraine and that it had the same goal as Ukraine - victory.

More news:

https://t.me/interfaxuk_eng

https://t.me/interfaxua

https://t.me/interfax_uk

Tags: #poland #ukraine #sweden
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:02 12.04.2022
Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

20:59 12.04.2022
USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

10:17 11.04.2022
Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission

20:26 10.04.2022
EIB pledges additional EUR4 bln to support Ukrainian war refugees

EIB pledges additional EUR4 bln to support Ukrainian war refugees

19:21 10.04.2022
Canada to send CAD1 bln to help Ukraine through special IMF accounts - Shmyhal

Canada to send CAD1 bln to help Ukraine through special IMF accounts - Shmyhal

13:08 10.04.2022
UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

12:48 10.04.2022
Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

12:27 10.04.2022
Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

20:38 09.04.2022
UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

UK to supply technology, know-how to ensure that Ukraine never blackmailed – Johnson

19:58 09.04.2022
Johnson declares support for people of Ukraine

Johnson declares support for people of Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

Bodies of 403 civilians found dead in Bucha, 16 missing

LATEST

Over 20,000 people already killed in Mariupol, residents are not allowed out of city for second day – local authorities

Occupiers capture crew members of another vessel in Mariupol port, 18 of them are Ukraine's citizens – Denisova

Mariupol dpty mayor confirms chemical attack from Russian drone

Bodies of 403 civilians found dead in Bucha, 16 missing

French experts arrive in Ukraine to assist in investigating Russia's war crimes – Prosecutor General's Office

Nearly 26,000 books for children of Ukrainian refugees already been printed in five European countries – Culture Ministry

Occupants resume work of schools in Volnovakha in Russian under Russia's program – ombudsman

Occupants shot evacuation column in Brovarsky district in March, four people killed, including child – prosecutor's office

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,892 civilians, 2,558 injured – UN

Putin calls Belarus suitable platform for Russia-Ukraine talks

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD