Stefanchuk: it's time for NATO countries to make choice which bloc they gravitate towards anti-Putin or 'axis unification'

NATO countries should decide which bloc they gravitate towards, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk believes.

"If the choice is the 'Anti-Hitler,' I apologize 'Anti-Putin' coalition, then we are glad to see you and will consider you our brothers in arms and friends. If your country wants to belong to the 'the axis unification,' be prepared for negative consequences. If you want to 'sit on two chairs,' then this will not happen – you still have to make your choice, only on worse terms," Stefanchuk said, speaking at the spring session of the permanent committees of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Stefanchuk stressed that right now the moment of truth is coming. According to him, Europe and NATO will either move on with Ukraine and prosper, or gradually return to the 13th century with Russia.

Stefanchuk recalled that Ukraine has been paying a terrible price for 45 days, but does not abandon European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"We expect that NATO, in all its actions, will be equally committed to the principles that it wrote down in its founding act of April 4, 1949, namely its desire to live in peace with all peoples and governments, with full determination to defend freedom, the common heritage of their peoples and their civilization based on the principles of democracy, individual freedom and the rule of law," the politician said.

The Verkhovna Rada Speaker thanked for the assistance that the NATO countries have provided and continue to provide. He focused on the need for new quality assistance.

"Give us not only what you have left, but also what we are asking for ... We are already tired of asking for a closed sky and for the provision of heavy weapons. I will say this, every day of closed skies will save hundreds of lives of peaceful Ukrainians and dozens of lives of our children. Every day of closed skies over Ukraine will give confidence tomorrow to every resident of the EU country and other countries of the world," Stefanchuk stressed.