UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine due to the war unleashed by Russia has reached 7.1 million, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on April 6, which previously estimated this figure at 6.5 -6.7 million.

More than a quarter of Ukraine's population has been forced to leave their homes. To date, more than 4.3 million refugees have left Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the report on its website says.

According to the UN map, there are about 2.9 million IDPs in western Ukraine, 1.4 million in the central regions on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 1.3 million to the northeast of Kyiv, south near Kyiv and north of Odesa and Mykolaiv – 357,000 each and on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions – 857,000.

As of April 9, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, about 900,000 IDPs were officially registered in Ukraine.

UNHCR also reports that as of 13:00 Kyiv time on April 9, the number of people who left Ukraine since the beginning of the war has reached 4.5 million people.

The flow to leave is gradually slowing down: if in the first 19 days of the war 3 million people left Ukraine, then it took six days to increase by another half a million, then nine, and for the last half a million, eleven days.

UNHCR clarifies that 2.59 million left for Poland, 755,300 for Romania and Moldova, 419,100 for Hungary, 404,400 for Russia, 314,500 for Slovakia, and 19,100 for Belarus.

At the same time, these data do not take into account the return flow to the entrance. According to the data, in particular, of the Polish border guard service, as of the morning of April 8, since the beginning of the war, 2.573 million people have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, while in the opposite direction – 516,000, or about 20% of those who left. This allows us to roughly estimate the number of refugees from Ukraine at 3.6 million, while the UN currently predicts it at 4 million.