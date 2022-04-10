Facts

13:26 10.04.2022

UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

2 min read
UN raises estimate of internally displaced persons in Ukraine to 7.1 mln

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine due to the war unleashed by Russia has reached 7.1 million, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on April 6, which previously estimated this figure at 6.5 -6.7 million.

More than a quarter of Ukraine's population has been forced to leave their homes. To date, more than 4.3 million refugees have left Ukraine, making this the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II, the report on its website says.

According to the UN map, there are about 2.9 million IDPs in western Ukraine, 1.4 million in the central regions on the right bank of the Dnipro River, 1.3 million to the northeast of Kyiv, south near Kyiv and north of Odesa and Mykolaiv – 357,000 each and on the left bank of the Dnipro River in Zaporizhia and Kherson regions – 857,000.

As of April 9, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, about 900,000 IDPs were officially registered in Ukraine.

UNHCR also reports that as of 13:00 Kyiv time on April 9, the number of people who left Ukraine since the beginning of the war has reached 4.5 million people.

The flow to leave is gradually slowing down: if in the first 19 days of the war 3 million people left Ukraine, then it took six days to increase by another half a million, then nine, and for the last half a million, eleven days.

UNHCR clarifies that 2.59 million left for Poland, 755,300 for Romania and Moldova, 419,100 for Hungary, 404,400 for Russia, 314,500 for Slovakia, and 19,100 for Belarus.

At the same time, these data do not take into account the return flow to the entrance. According to the data, in particular, of the Polish border guard service, as of the morning of April 8, since the beginning of the war, 2.573 million people have crossed the Ukrainian-Polish border, while in the opposite direction – 516,000, or about 20% of those who left. This allows us to roughly estimate the number of refugees from Ukraine at 3.6 million, while the UN currently predicts it at 4 million.

Tags: #un #idps
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:34 08.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,626 civilians, injures 2,267 – UN

09:39 08.04.2022
UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

UN needs to isolate Russia – Zelensky

10:06 06.04.2022
China not in mood to indifferently watch situation in Ukraine, not to mention adding fuel to fire – representative to UN

China not in mood to indifferently watch situation in Ukraine, not to mention adding fuel to fire – representative to UN

18:46 05.04.2022
Russia turns UN Security Council veto into 'right to die' – Zelensky

Russia turns UN Security Council veto into 'right to die' – Zelensky

18:41 05.04.2022
UN as key peace institution cannot work effectively – Zelensky at meeting of Security Council

UN as key peace institution cannot work effectively – Zelensky at meeting of Security Council

18:13 05.04.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,480 civilians, 2,195 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,480 civilians, 2,195 injured – UN

13:31 31.03.2022
UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

UN investigating into allegations about forced evacuation of Mariupol residents to Russia

14:19 30.03.2022
Over 4 mln people flee Ukraine since start of full-scale war unleashed by Russia – UN

Over 4 mln people flee Ukraine since start of full-scale war unleashed by Russia – UN

14:00 29.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,151 civilians, 1,824 injured – UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,151 civilians, 1,824 injured – UN

20:34 24.03.2022
War in Ukraine kills at least 1,035 civilians, 1,650 injured - UN

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,035 civilians, 1,650 injured - UN

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

Zelensky, Putin talks on security guarantees to take place after battle in Donbas – Podoliak

LATEST

Ukrainian military shoots down Russian SU-34 aircraft that was trying to bombard Mykolaiv

Kuleba urges scholars from all over world to investigate causes of 'Bucha massacre'

In Kherson region, invaders suffer losses in size of company task force – Arestovych

UK delivers 177 mobile power generators to Ukraine

Stand Up For Ukraine raises $4.6 bln in grants, $5.5 bln in loans to help Ukrainian refugees, IDPs – co-organizer

Kharkiv, its suburbs subjected to 66 enemy shelling in day, there are casualties – Synehubov

Klitschko at meeting with Austrian Chancellor notes importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia

Estonia sends over 10 tonnes of aid to Ukraine for uninterrupted power transmission – Economy Ministry

Russian army lost 19,300 servicemen, 722 tanks, 1,911 armored vehicles during war in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

From beginning of Russian invasion in Ukraine, 177 children killed, 336 wounded – PGO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD